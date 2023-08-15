WATCH: Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi Arrested From His Faridabad House Over Provocative Speech

Police on Tuesday arrested Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi from his house in Fardabad over the provocative speech he gave which eventually led to the communal clashes in Haryana.

A video of the arrest is going viral on social media in which cops can be seen running after Bittu Bajrangi.

Bajrangi is one of the accused in the Gurugram violence case after videos of him went viral just before the VHP procession on July 31.

Before the violence broke out in Nuh, the videos of Bajrangi and Manesar went viral on various social media platforms.

Bittu Bajrangi's cow vigilante video was widely circulated on social media before the Yatra in Nuh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In this video, he is heard saying, "Yeh bolenge ki bataya nahi hai hum sasural aaye aur meeting nahi huve...(they will say we didn't inform you about our coming)... keep the flower garlands ready, brother-in-law is coming. There are 150 vehicles in total."

Monu Manesar, the prime suspect in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, had also made an open announcement. He had said that he would participate in the Brij Mandal Yatra to be taken out in Mewat, a Muslim-dominated area.

The communal clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana have claimed six lives, including two home guards, a cleric and four others. The violence that started in Nuh also spread to Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Gurugram and Sohna districts of Haryana.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)