Shiv Sena workers warn couples celebrating Valentine's Day in MP: 'Jahan Milenge Bittu-Sona...'

Screen grab of a video posted on Twitter in which saffron-clad men can be seen worshiping their lathis in a warning to couples before the Valentine's Day on February 14. |

Shiv Sena workers on Monday issued a warning to couples planning to celebrate Valentine's Day (February 14).

In a video posted on Twitter, several saffron-clad men can be seen oiling and worshiping their lathis, as they vowed to teach a lesson to couples found celebrating Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

They can also be heard chanting slogans, including an absurd one that goes as, "Jahan Milenge Bittu-Sona, Tod Denge Kona Kona (Wherever Bittu-Sona will be found, every body part of theirs will be broken".

This notorious faction of the Shiv Sena in Madhya Pradesh is known to give similar warnings to couples celebrating Valentine's Day every year. They issued a similar threat in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

Several right-wing groups believe that Valentine's Day is a festival of western countries and need to be opposed.

Activists of these outfits in the past visit different places in their respective cities including parks etc and confront couples who celebrate Valentine's Day. They also issue warning to pubs, restaurants who organize any such event on Valentine's Day.

