Nuh Mass Cheating Viral Video: Men Climb Walls Of Tauru Exam Centre To Help Students Cheat, Haryana Board Seeks Report

A day after a shocking video surfaced from Nuh district of Haryana about widespread cheating in board exam of class 10, Haryana district education has initiated action and has sought a report on the incident. In what seemed to be an attempt of mass cheating by students, they were seen climbing walls of school in a bid to pass chits to the board exam candidates. The incident reportedly took place at Chandravati School in Tauru in Nuh district amid Class 10 board exam on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: On the case of cheating in 10th & 12th Board Exams, District Education Officer Paramjeet Chahal says, "I saw a video and some newspaper cuttings that some children have climbed up the roof of a school. I have asked for a report regarding it..." pic.twitter.com/xwjGmTLNeD — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

An X user - @AshwiniSahaya put out a post that said, "People climbing the school walls in Haryana's Nuh to pass chits to students during their board exams! It won't attract mainstream media attention because it didn't happen in Bihar this time. I don't harbor any hatred towards my Haryana or any other state in India; we are all one. However, when such incidents occur in Bihar, it sparks uproar in the media with prime time debates. Biharis are often looked down upon and treated as if Bihar isn't a part of India".

Such sheer display of indiscipline, arrogance and lack of respect for law was not seen for the first time in India. A shocking video had surfaced earlier in February from BIhar's Chhapra where students of the Bihar Intermediate Examination arrived late and were denied entry inside the exam hall. The crowd of students was seen jumping, climbing the wall to enter the hall any way. The crowd also tried to break open the gate when the security guard actually brandished his gun in the bid to control the crowd.

Similar such incidents were reported in several other parts of BIhar where exams were being conducted. Students resorted to hooliganism despite reaching the exam centres way too late. Authorities have said that strict action will be taken against the students.