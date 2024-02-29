Rajasthan Board Class 12 Board Exams 2024 Begin Today With Psychology Paper, Strict Cheating Guidelines In Place

Representational Image |

The RBSE Class 12 board exams 2024 will start with the psychology exam. The BSER Class 12th final theory exam is scheduled for 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

The board declared that the administrator of the center, inspectors, members of the flying squad, and inspectors will have the authority to search the students and seize any forbidden materials. The use of forbidden goods or any form of cheating will be regarded as unfair methods.

For the majority of topics, the RBSE 2024 mark distribution is 80 + 20, however for science, it is 56 + 14 + 30. The weighting of 20 marks is assigned to practical tests, project work, behavior, and attendance.

Important guidelines for students



Students in RBSE Class 12 must write their roll number on the question paper and answer sheet in the appropriate spot. For the tests to be administered fairly and without hiccups, students must abide by all rules and guidelines.

Students should make sure to get to the testing location at least half an hour before the test starts. The board has also completely banned the use of electronic devices in the exam room, including watches, calculators, and phones. It is also important for students to verify how many pages are included in the supplied answer book. Pages that are torn or missing will be counted as test violations.

Disabled students to get extra time



Students with disabilities listed in the RPWD Act 2016 and with 40% or more disability, including those who are blind, albino and myopic, cerebral palsy, polio, paralyzed, or have other disabilities, will get an additional hour to complete the question paper as long as they can show the required documentation. Additionally, those who are disabled by 75% or more will be given an extension of time.