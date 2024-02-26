CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2024: Marking Scheme, Answer Key & Timings

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts board exams every year all across the country. The board is all set to conduct the CBSE Class 10 English exam 2024 on February 26, 2024. Students going to appear for this exam should know the marking scheme of the question paper to make a strategy for attempting the CBSE Class 10 English question paper in the stipulated time.

Students will have to answer multiple choice questions, short answer type questions as well as long answer type questions based on the CBSE exam pattern. After the exams, the coaching institutes may release a CBSE Class 10 English answer key.

Along with this, the CBSE Class 12 exam for taxation, and artificial intelligence exam will be held on February 26, 2024. On February 27, science stream students will appear for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

English Language and Literature Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature carries 80 marks in total, which are further divided into four sections.

Reading skills- 20 marks

Grammar -10 marks

Writing- 10 marks

Literature- 40 marks

Total- 80 marks

Communicative English Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Communicative English is for a total of 80 marks. The question paper consists of 4 sections. The Literature section carries the highest marks.

Reading skills- 22 marks

Writing skills- 22 marks

Grammar- 10 marks

Literature- 26 marks

Total- 80 marks

Answer Key 2024

The 2024 CBSE Class 10 answer key will be accessible on cbseacademic.nic.in following the exam. Unofficial answer keys are also published by coaching centers and subject experts for students to gauge their potential scores.

The answer key for CBSE Class 10 2024 will be in PDF format and released individually for each subject. Students can refer to cbseacademic.nic.in to verify the accurate answers to the questions in the CBSE 10th board exams.