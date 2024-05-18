Inhuman! Lucknow Elderly Man Lifts Puppies, Kills Them At House By Twisting Their Heads & Disposes Off Their Bodies In A Bag; Disturbing Video Surfaces

In a dastardly act, an elderly man, a resident of Ruchi Khand 2 in the Sharda Nagar area of Lucknow, killed two innocent puppies.

The inhuman act was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside one of his neighbor's houses.

An X user named Nisha Tiwari shared the video of the incident, which shows an elderly man shooing away a dog as two of its puppies follow it.

The man was limping as he followed the dog.

The video shows the man following the dog for a few meters, then he stops and starts returning home.

Then his eyes caught the two puppies who were lying on the side of the street. He stops and lifts both puppies in his hands.

Another footage recorded by a different camera shows him entering his house.

Moments later, he comes out with a yellow bag in his hand and leaves on his scooter.

The timestamp on the CCTV footage indicates that the incident occurred on May 15 around 5:30 PM.

The user who shared the video on X wrote, "In Ruchi Khand 2, Sharda Nagar, Lucknow, an elderly person named K. K. Srivastava, living at 2/332, picked up two puppies from the neighborhood in the afternoon. He then took them to his house, where he brutally killed the animals by twisting their necks. Some time later, he placed them in a plastic bag and disposed of them somewhere using his scooter."

Another user, reacting to the post wrote, "This man is dangerous and is a threat to every living being. Please arrest him immediately before he harms anyone else."

Lucknow police takes cognisance

The user also tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police in her post.

Taking cognizance of the tweet, UP Police directed Lucknow Police to look into the matter.