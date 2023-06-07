US NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India on June 13; to hold talks with PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar to boost bilateral ties

US NSA Jake Sullivan | FPJ

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will arrive in Delhi on June 13 for a two-day visit to finalise the terms of the GE-414 engine deal, fine-tune the two countries' positions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and talk about the sharing of technologies to counter cyber threats, all topics that will likely come up when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden on June 22. This will take place one week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for his state visit to Washington on June 20.

A multi-pronged defence cooperation

NSA Jake Sullivan, who has led the US effort to strengthen ties with India, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit to Delhi, in addition to speaking with NSA Ajit Doval.

On January 31, the initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET) held its maiden meeting, and the two NSAs then announced an ambitious bilateral agenda. In addition to announcing a Defence Industrial Cooperation map with an initial focus on jet engines, munition-related technologies, and other hardware systems, it was at this meeting that the two nations decided to collaborate in the fields of quantum technologies, high-performance computing, and resilient semiconductor supply chains. The two NSAs, along with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met in Saudi Arabia on May 7 with the goal of constructing key infrastructure and roads in West Asia.

Fighter jet engines main focus

According to a Hindustan Times report, the US and Indian NSAs are attempting to finalise a 100% knowledge transfer agreement for the manufacture of GE-414 jet engines in India, with Sullivan removing US State Department objections to the agreement.

The Tejas Mark II fighters, which are built in India and will make up the bulk of the Indian Air Force in this decade, will be powered by GE-414 engines. As some of the GE-414 engine's components are supplied from European nations, the US is working to enlist the support of all partners so that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited can build the engine.

Cyber warfare, China, important topics of discussion

In addition to purchasing armed drones off the shelf on a government-to-government basis, India is trying to produce precision-guided weapons in conjunction with US corporations. Along with the Ukraine conflict, Sullivan and Doval are anticipated to talk about how to respond to China's Indo-Pacific challenge.

The two NSAs will also discuss the cyber danger and how best to share technologies to battle the hackers from antagonistic countries, with the US prepared to assist New Delhi in addressing the cyber security challenge posed by China to critical infrastructure in India.

A week after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit, Sullivan will make his. On June 5, the Foreign Secretary of India paid a visit to the United States.