IAF temporarily grounds MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet pending investigations into Rajasthan crash

IAF temporarily grounds MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet pending investigation into Rajasthan crash | File pic

New Delhi: After the crash of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft earlier this month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has now grounded the entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft till the checks are carried out and investigations into the reasons behind the Rajasthan crash are ascertained, ANI reported. Three people died in the crash after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft

Three people lost their lives in the crash after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne from the Suratgarh air base crashed over Hanumangarh in a village on May 8.

The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s. 800 variants of the fighter have been in service.

Aircraft variant on the verge of being phased out

The MiG-21 aircraft variants started getting inducted into the Indian Air Force over five decades and are on the verge of being phased out.

There are only three MiG-21 squadrons operating in the IAF and all of them are going to be phased out by the early part of 2025, an official said.

The fighter jet that crashed over Rajasthan was on a routine training sortie when it met with an accident. The pilot suffered minor injuries after which an inquiry had been launched to probe the exact cause of the crash.

The IAF has 31 combat aircraft squadrons including three of the MiG-21 Bison variant.

The crash rate of the MiG-21 has been a cause of concern in recent times as many of them have met with accidents. The IAF is also looking at induction of the indigenous aircraft including the LCA Mark 1A and LCA Mark 2 along with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

(with ANI inputs)