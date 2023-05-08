Rajasthan: 2 civilians dead after Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Hanumangarh; visuals surface

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on Monday. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is reportedly safe.
The jet reportedly crashed on a house. Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose said at least two civilian casualties have been reported. Both the deceased are said to be women. Bose also said the number of civilian casualties may increase.
Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said two people have died and as many injured in the plane crash in Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh district. The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, Prakash said.
He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.
Indian Air Force issues statement after the crash
"A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," said Indian Air Force.
This is a breaking news. More details are waited.
