WATCH: Chartered plane crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; visuals surface |

Rajasthan: A chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday morning. No loss of life has been reported yet. Visuals from the crash site have emerged on the internet soon after the incident took place.

#Rajasthan



A chartered aircraft crashed in #Bharatpur. Police and administration have been sent to the spot. More details are awaited: District Collector Alok Ranjan pic.twitter.com/SY78pnQo0f — @Rakesh (@Rakesh5_) January 28, 2023

#BREAKING A chartered aircraft crashed in #Bharatpur. Police and administration have been sent to the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/OuYR7COCU1 — Anirban Bhattacharya (@aanirbanbh) January 28, 2023

'Police and administration have been sent to the spot after the incident came into light,' said District Collector Alok Ranjan.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

