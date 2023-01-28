e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Chartered plane crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; visuals surface

Police and administration have been sent to the spot. No loss of life has been reported yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Rajasthan: A chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday morning. No loss of life has been reported yet. Visuals from the crash site have emerged on the internet soon after the incident took place.

'Police and administration have been sent to the spot after the incident came into light,' said District Collector Alok Ranjan.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

