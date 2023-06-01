India, China discuss disengagement proposals in eastern Ladakh during in-person diplomatic talks | ANI

India and China engaged in diplomatic talks on Wednesday, holding in-person discussions to address the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The talks were described as "frank and open," with both sides discussing proposals for disengagement. The objective of restoring peace and tranquillity along the border was emphasized, as it is seen as a crucial step towards normalizing bilateral relations. Both countries agreed to schedule the next round of military talks promptly while maintaining ongoing discussions through military and diplomatic channels, a news report in PTI stated.

Diplomatic Talks for Disengagement

Under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), India and China held in-person diplomatic talks. The focus of the discussions was on resolving the remaining friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the talks were conducted in a "frank and open manner," indicating a transparent exchange of views and proposals.

Proposals for Disengagement

During the talks, the situation along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border was reviewed. The two sides discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas of contention. This signifies a mutual willingness to de-escalate tensions and seek peaceful resolutions to the ongoing border issues. The objective of disengagement is to restore peace and tranquillity in the region, creating a conducive environment for the normalization of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Military Talks and Continued Engagement

Recognizing the importance of achieving peace and stability along the border, both India and China agreed to conduct the 19th round of Senior Commander's meeting at an early date. This meeting will provide an opportunity for further discussions on resolving the remaining friction points and advancing the process of disengagement. Additionally, the two sides agreed to continue engaging through military and diplomatic channels, emphasizing the commitment to ongoing dialogue as a means to resolve the border issue.