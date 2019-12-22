NRC is not just against Muslims, it is against the nation: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at PM Narendra Modi in a rally in Jaipur. “Modi is so full of arrogance. If he wants to throw infiltrators out, we are with him. But he wants to send people to refugee camps in the garb of citizenship law. Modi and Shah are sweating in the winter seeing the people on the roads. The people of the country are not against any religion,” he said.
Gehlot also said that CAA and NRC wont be implemented in Rajasthan. “CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Rajasthan. People were made to stand in queues during demonetization and they will not be humiliated again in the name of citizenship. This is fake nationalism. NRC is not just against Muslims, it is against the nation,” he said addressing a rally at the Gandhi Circle after the march.
Congress, the ruling party in Rajasthan, led a peace march against CAA NRC in Jaipur on Sunday. Several opposition parties like CPI, CPI(M) Samajwadi Party, AAP and JDU took part. Muslim and social organisations were also part of the march that was taken out from Albert Hall to Gandhi Circle on Jawahar Lal Nehru Road in Jaipur.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and several ministers were part of the march which had thousands of people holding the tricolour and banners.
There was heavy police deployment all along the route and the city to prevent any untoward incident. As many as 7500 policemen were stationed across the city. Internet, Metro and public buses were shut down as a preventive measure. Several markets in the walled city remained shut. QRT teams were on standby and the entire walled city was being monitored with the help of drones.
Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot too addressed the rally and accused BJP of shredding the spirit of the Constitution and dividing the country on the lines of religion.
Taking a dig at the Congress led protest rally, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “This is the first time ever that internet has been suspended and public transport shut down while people stayed in their homes because of fear so that the head of state could take out a peace march. The chief minister is trying to mislead the people and it is shameful.”
