CAA protests: Aligarh Muslim University students 'expel' VC, Registrar

Aligarh Muslim University students have expelled the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university. The students have asked them to vacate their official residences by January 5, 2020.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Registrar Abdul Hamid, the Office of the Students at the University have made the notice public.

The notice is collectively signed by the students of the Aligarh Muslim Univeristy, the teachers and the non-teaching staff of the university.

If the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar do not vacate their places on or before the said date, the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff would boycott the university administration until they resign and vacate their places, reads the notice.

The students have also closed down all activity in the university until the VC and the Registrar resigns.