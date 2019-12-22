'Hate me if you want, but don't hate India', PM Modi hits out at anti-CAA protesters

He blamed political propaganda that triggered arson and burning of public properties.

Modi said his government provided land ownership to 40 lakh people of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. He said over 1,700 colonies have been demarcated and added that the maps for 1,200 colonies are ready.

Attacking the so-called urban naxals, the PM said they were spreading rumours that all Muslims would be sent to detention centres. "These are all lies. Respect education," he said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked him for regularization of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Calling the Prime Minister a 'messiah' of the poor, Tiwari said BJP never goes back on its promises.