 Novel smuggling module unearthed: DRI seizes 5.480 kg heroin hidden in broom consignment at India-Pakistan border
A consignment of brooms was intercepted at Integrated Check Post, Attari, Amritsar. On examination, 5.480 kg of recovered Heroin valued at ₹38.36 crores in the international market was seized on 11th May.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) unearthed a novel modus operandi of heroin smuggling into India through the land route at India-Pakistan border. A consignment of brooms was intercepted at Integrated Check Post, Attari, Amritsar. On examination, 5.480 kg of recovered Heroin valued at ₹38.36 crores in the international market was seized on 11th May.

In the consignment of 4,000 pieces of brooms in 40 bags, the heroin was stealthily filled in 442 hollow short pieces/sticks of river cane/bamboo (in 3 bags) with ends of such sticks artificially sealed and such sticks were further concealed/camouflaged by being placed/packed inside “Afghan Brooms” which were tied up with iron wire on the outside: Ministry of Finance

The cargo consignment of “Afghan Brooms” from Afghanistan was imported by an Afghan National with fake Indian IDs in connivance with his Indian national wife. The said Afghan national was out on bail granted in earlier NDPS case booked by Delhi Police in 2018. Both, the Afghan National and his wife were arrested under NDPS Act, 1985. 

Further follow up action and investigations are being conducted to unearth the entire conspiracy of the smuggling module and to gather evidence.

