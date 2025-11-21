'Not Just Judges, But Entire SC Goes Into Decision-Making': CJI BR Gavai's Farewell Speech

CJI BR Gavai (File Image) | ANI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai praised the important role the judges, the Supreme Court, the bar, the registry, and the staff that go into decision-making in aiding the judges and help the apex court function, saying that it is not only the judges, the public faces of the judiciary, but also all the other staff which go into decision-making regarding judgements.

While addressing his farewell ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association (SCAORA) at the Apex court, CJI Gavai on Thursday also called for ensuring that the Supreme Court Bar Association and SCAORA are also taken on board regarding any issues of the bar.

"I always believe that the Supreme Court is a very great institution, and unless all the stateholders work together, like judges, bar, registry, staff. People only see the judges after a judgement comes but it is not only the judges, but the entire Supreme Court, the bar, the registry, and the staff that go into decision-making," CJI Gavai said.

Therefore, the Supreme Court Bar Association, as well as the SCAORA (The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association), should always be taken on board regarding the issues of the bar, the CJI added.

These remarks were made by CJI Gavai ahead of his last working day (November 20). Although he is set to officially retire on November 23, November 20 is his last working day as the top judge of the country, as the apex court is officially closed on weekends.

Earlier, during his address, the CJI said that though he practices Buddhism as his faith, he is a truly secular person who believes in every religion, including Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and others.

CJI Gavai added that he has learned to be secular from his father, who was also truly secular and an erudite follower of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"While growing up with him (my father), whenever he used to visit various places for his political functions, if his friends asked ki sir yahan chalo yaha ka Dargah famous hai, Gurudwara famous hai. So I've been brought up that way, to respect all religions", the CJI said.

Justice BR Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, 2025. His tenure lasted nearly six months in a career spanning over six and a half years as an SC judge. CJI Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant to be the next Chief Justice of India.

