BSF Raising Day: Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Border Security Force's Jawans; Here's To Everything About The Paramilitary Force

BSF 61st Raising Day | PIB

Delhi: The Border Security Force observes its Raising Day on December 1, but this year the Raising Day parade is being organised on November 21 in Gujarat's Bhuj. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to BSF Jawans on the 61st Raising Day in Gujarat and praised their sacrifice. The military event was held at the 176th Battalion campus in Haripur Bhuj on Friday.

#Gujarat: HM @AmitShah attends the BSF’s 61st Raising Day event at 176th Battalion Campus, BSF, Haripar, Bhuj. pic.twitter.com/i0QBoZNxoQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 21, 2025

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute

During his visit, the Home Minister paid tribute to the BSF jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty and served as a shield for the country's border areas. While addressing the BSF's 61st Raising Day event at 176th Battalion Campus, BSF, Haripar, Bhuj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Within a few days, due to the bravery of the BSF and the army, Pakistan declared a unilateral ceasefire (during the Operation Sindoor), and because of this, it became clear to the entire world that India's border and security forces should not be compromised; otherwise, they would have to face the consequences. Our army carried out the task of eliminating the headquarters, training camps, and launch pads established at 9 locations of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taibaan."

#WATCH | Gujarat: While addressing the BSF’s 61st Raising Day event at 176th Battalion Campus, BSF, Haripar, Bhuj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... Within a few days, due to the bravery of the BSF and the army, Pakistan declared a unilateral ceasefire (during the… pic.twitter.com/aj3MEKJ1LD — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2025

About the Border Security Force Raising Day

BSF Raising Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the establishment of India's Border Security Force (BSF) in 1965. It recognises the force's contribution to safeguarding India's borders and the commitment and sacrifices of its personnel. Festivities frequently feature parades and events to honour the courageous individuals of the BSF. The BSF was created after the 1965 Indo-Pak war to provide a unified force for guarding India's borders. BSF is the world's largest border guarding force, protecting the country's borders and preventing smuggling, illegal migration, and other crimes and terrorist activities to ensure the safety of citizens in border areas.

The BSF 61st Raising Day | X/ @BSF_India

Interesting facts about the BSF

The BSF is the largest border security force globally, with more than 240,000 personnel across 188 battalions.

The BSF is the only Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in India equipped with its own Air Wing, Artillery Regiment, and a Camel Wing, explicitly designed for desert warfare.

The BSF operates the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD), a national institution focused on breeding and training dogs for various functions, including explosive detection and tracking.

The BSF was crucial in the 1971 Liberation War, assisting Bangladeshi rebels in overcoming the Pakistani forces during a 15-day operation.