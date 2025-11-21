 UP: Viral Video Of Shamli Government Doctor Dancing Doctor Dancing With Fiancee Inside Duty Room Surfaces Online
A video of a doctor working at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli surfaced online in which he could be seen dancing with his fiancee inisde a duty room of a community health centre. A chief medical officer took cognizance of the inicident and issued a notice to the doctor.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video Of Shamli Government Doctor Dancing Doctor Dancing With Fiancee Inside Duty Room Surfaces Online (Screengrab) | X

Shamli: A doctor working at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli found himself embroiled in controversy after a purported video of him dancing inside a duty room surfaced online. In the video, a woman can also be seen dancing along with the doctor, identified as Afqar Siddique.

Reports claimed that the woman in the video was his fiancée. In the clip, the couple can be seen dancing to the song “Dum Dum Mast Hai…” from the Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh starrer Bollywood movie Band Baaja Baaraat.

Here Is The Video:

In the video, Siddique is wearing a white-coloured vest and black-coloured track pants. The video was reportedly shot on the floor above the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kandhla. A chief medical officer (CMO) sent a notice to the doctor and demanded an explanation over the incident, reported Live Hindustan.

The doctor had reportedly been working at the CHC for a long time. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Last year in April, a shocking video surfaced on social media in which doctors and staff could be seen dancing vigorously to drum beats inside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. The incident was caught on camera, and the video went viral on social media. It showed doctors and staff members of the hospital leaving patients unattended to dance inside.

