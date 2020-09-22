Not fake NASA images: Shots from space show stubble burning has started in Punjab and Haryana

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Delhi reclaimed its clear blue skyline for obvious reasons. But with most of the activities having resumed, the haze is slowly creeping in. And, this might worsen during the harvest season when farmers in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab set their fields ablaze to clear off paddy residue.

A report by Hindustan Times states that satellite images from space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) shows farmers have already started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Every winter, not just Delhi, but also large parts of north India are frequently enveloped in a thick blanket of smog, caused by air pollution from vehicular and industrial emissions mixing with fog. The burning of post-harvest paddy stubble in the agricultural fields of Haryana and Punjab is often cited as a major cause of this unhealthy smog.