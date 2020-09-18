Delhi: Unpaid for 3 months, clerk leaves young kids at govt office; says he's unable to provide for them

A clerk who was not paid his dues for three months left his children at the gate of a government office at 5 Shyamnath Marg on Friday, saying that the administration should provide for them as he was unable to do so, Delhi police said.

According to the police, the man, Naresh, a clerk at the Jyotiba Phule Housing Society, left his children at the gate of the administrator's house saying that since he had not been paid for three months, the administration should take care of his children, aged one and a half years.

"We received a call from the security guard of the administrator telling us that Naresh had claimed that he had not been paid for three months and had come to demands his dues. After he was denied, he left his young children at 5 Shyamnath Marg saying that he was unable to provide for his children," the Delhi Police said.

The children were taken back to their home in Gokulpuri where they found his father, the police said.