Delhi Riots 2020: Pinjra Tod's Natasha Narwal gets bail but will continue to be caged, here's why

Activist group Pinjra Tod's member Natasha Narwal was granted bail in connection with the riots in North East Delhi in February 2020, reported NDTV.

However, she will stay in Tihar Jail as she also faces Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges in another cases linked to the riots which killed over 50 and injured several after clashes broke out during CAA-NRC protests.

Delhi Court while granting the JNU student bail said that a video shows that Narwal participated in the "unlawful assembly" but there was no evidence to prove that she incited violence.