Delhi Riots 2020: Pinjra Tod's Natasha Narwal gets bail but will continue to be caged, here's why

Activist group Pinjra Tod's member Natasha Narwal was granted bail in connection with the riots in North East Delhi in February 2020, reported NDTV.
However, she will stay in Tihar Jail as she also faces Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges in another cases linked to the riots which killed over 50 and injured several after clashes broke out during CAA-NRC protests.
Delhi Court while granting the JNU student bail said that a video shows that Narwal participated in the "unlawful assembly" but there was no evidence to prove that she incited violence.
The court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and a surety of the same amount.
Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots.
Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.
In recent times, several other students have been arrested in connection with the violence in Delhi. Alongside Narwal and Kalita, Jamia Millia Islamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfisha Khatoon, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider have also been booked under the UAPA.
