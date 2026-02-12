'Noida Police Helped Accused Abscond': Mahua Moitra On Failed Arrest In Fake Chat Case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that the Noida Police “helped the accused abscond” in connection with the case involving viral fake chats purportedly linked to her and political strategist Prashant Kishor. In a post on X, Moitra claimed that despite a Section 41A notice being served, local police enabled the suspect to evade arrest.

“Listen to Amit Malviya calling back with Noida cop on line… Then @noidapolice took away WB police to station & helped accused abscond. Stop lying,” she wrote, sharing a video that shows a man speaking on the phone and stating that police had arrived at his residence over a social media post.

Responding to the allegation, Noida Police said they fully assisted the West Bengal Police, who had come to execute a non-bailable warrant issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Nadia district. After confirming the accused Surjit Dasgupta’s address, teams from Phase-2 police station accompanied Bengal officers to a flat in the Lotus Panache society. However, the accused was not found at the premises. Police said his wife was informed about the warrant and nearby areas were searched, but no leads emerged.

The controversy stems from recently circulated screenshots claiming to be chats between Moitra and Prashant Kishor, which the TMC leader has described as fabricated. She subsequently filed a complaint against several social media users, warning of FIRs and criminal action against those spreading fake content.