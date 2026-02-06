'Vilest Way To Troll A Woman': Cong's Supriya Shrinate Blames BJP For ‘Fabricated’ Chats Between Mahua Moitra & Prashant Kishor

Cong's Supriya Shrinate Blames BJP For ‘Fabricated’ Chats Between Mahua Moitra & Prashant Kishor (File Image) | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate came in support of Mahua Moitra after screenshots of alleged chats between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor surfaced online. Moitra had alleged that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was behind the viral chats.

Shrinhate hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the saffron party was afraid of empowered women. She also questioned Puri's role in making the chats viral. Notably, the TMC leader earlier had claimed that Puri had threatened her that if she did not delete the tweet on Epstein Files, then people would come after her.

“Spreading nasty rumors and photoshopped chats is the vilest way to troll a woman. What some in BJP are doing to @MahuaMoitra is disgusting,” Shrinate said in her X post.

“Why does BJP fear empowered women so much? Hardeep Puri, you warned her of ‘them coming after her’—did you orchestrate this?” he added.

Replying to the Congress leader’s post, Moitra confirmed that Puri threatened her. “Of course he did. He called me to say ‘people’ will ‘come after me,’” the TMC MP wrote.

Earlier this week, Moitra shared screenshots from released documents related to Epstein Files that purportedly contain emails from Puri, who was also a diplomat, which were sent to Epstein, the deceased sex offender.

The TMC also claimed that after she shared the screenshots of the mail, she received a call from Puri asking her to delete her X post on Epstein Files. She even claimed that the Union Minister threatened her that if she did not delete the post, people would come after her and he would not be able to help her.

“Also, do not appreciate @HardeepSPuri calling me to ask me to delete a tweet & telling me if ‘people’ come after me now, he won’t be able to help it. I’ll take my chances, Sir. Your thug armies don’t scare me,” the TMC leader posted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, she filed FIRs against X accounts for sharing and reposting her alleged leaked chats with Kishor. The viral chats show screenshots of chats from an iCloud account, ‘prashantkishor@icloud.com’. The identity of the other person could not be ascertained.

FIR being filed against every handle . Police will summon them & they will face consequences for spreading fabricated content. I don’t need to give tippani. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 5, 2026

However, some social media users are attributing these unverified leaked chats to Kishor and Moitra. The source of these leaked chats is not known.

“Mr @HardeepSPuri, tell your ‘people’ they will face FIRs & criminal action under BNS ASAP for fake sexual content on X. Wheeling, dealing opportunistic bullies hobnobbing with sexual predators don’t make India proud,” Moitra wrote in one of her X posts.

Notably, netizens are claiming that the leaked chats are between Kishor and Mahua. However, the Free Press Journal could not verify the authenticity of these chats.

The incident highlights increasing concerns over misinformation, privacy violations, and the swift spread of unverified content across digital platforms, including X.

Notably, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report 2025 has identified misinformation as the second most significant risk currently facing India.