Greater Noida: Girl Thrashed, Hair Pulled By Another During Ugly Fight Between Sharda University Students, Video Goes Viral

Ugly fight between girls

A video of an ugly fight between two girls of Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida went viral on social media on Friday, February 2. In the viral video, one of the girls was seen thrashing the other. Two other females tried to separate the waring girls, unsuccessfully. According to reports, the girls are students of Sharda University. The exact time and place of the incident were not immediately known.

As the video begins, one girl is seen hitting another girl repeatedly. She pulls her hair and drags her while raining slaps. A third girl tries to save the girl being thrashed, but fails. The "attacker" keeps slamming the girl. It appears that the brawl happened in a parking place. What led to the fight is not known yet. More details are awaited.

Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Two Girls:

Amity University Students Attacked:

On February 1, a video of men attacking a car outside Amity University in Uttar Pradesh's Noida surfaced online. In the video, the men were seen hitting the car with sticks outside Amity University.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and two students, Saurabh Dabas and Yug Dagar, reportedly received injuries in the attack. In connection with the attack, a case has been registered at the Noida Sector-126 police station. Two accused have been arrested.