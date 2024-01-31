Viral Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Commuters Inside Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro |

New Delhi, January 31: A video of a fight inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media yet again. In the viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter), two men are seen hurling abuses and throwing kicks and punches at each other inside the Delhi Metro. It appears an argument broke out when a commuter's leg touched what appears to be the guitar of another passenger. Soon, the altercation turned violent.

In the 29-second clip, two passengers are seen arguing with each other. "How would you feel if somebody's leg touches your mother?" the commuter with guitar asks the passenger whose leg allegedly touched the instrument. "Marega toh pel denge, lagega toh pyar se bol denge," replies the other passenger. The argument continues for few seconds and then turns violent. The passenger with guitar then punches the other passenger who uses his leg for counter attack.

Ugly Fight In Delhi Metro:

Read Also Delhi Metro Commuters Engage In Fight, Video Of Clash Goes Viral

The video received mixed reactions from social media user, with some slamming the two men for their behaviour and others saying the fight was no surprise as such incident now happen daily in the Delhi Metro.

"One of them should have ignored," one user suggested. "Delhi Metro has become useless, something happens every day," another commented. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) too hasn't reacted to it officially.