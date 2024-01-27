Delhi Metro Commuters Engage In Fight, Video Of Clash Goes Viral

Delhi Metro |

New Delhi, January 27: Three commuters engaged in a fist fight on a Delhi metro train. A video of the brawl, which surfaced online on Saturday, January 27, is widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter. Two commuters were arguing with a third passenger over some issues. The third person started abusing. The clash then turned violent and the two passengers tried to corner the third person.

The video begins with two passengers having an altercation with another commuter. The third commuter hurls abuses and this angers the other two passengers. One of them then engages in a fist fight with the person who hurled abuses and the other person starts kicking him. The third commuter too tries to hit the other two passengers.

If any of the passengers involved in the fight lodged a complaint was not immediately known. It remained unclear on which route of the Delhi metro services the incident took place.

Pickpocket Beaten Up By Delhi Metro Commuters:

An alleged pickpocket was caught on a Delhi metro train on Friday, January 26. The accused was allegedly trying to steal the wallet of an Army soldier. However, he dropped the wallet inside the train. He was then caught and beaten up by other commuters. He was also pushed out of the metro train at a station. A video of the incident had gone viral on X.