Delhi Metro Passenger Records Couple Performing Obscene Act At Yamuna Bank Station, Video Goes Viral

PTI

New Delhi, January 22: It seems Delhi metro has become a favourite place for couples to engage in romance. Videos of PDA or public display of affection on the Delhi metro or at metro stations surface online every now and then. In a similar incident, a new video has gone viral in which a couple is seen engaging in an obscene act at a metro station in Delhi. The incident, which was recorded by a passenger, took place at Yamuna Bank metro station.

In the viral video, a couple is seen hugging and kissing each other at Yamuna Bank metro station. The woman noticed that they were being filmed and tried to move away from the man. However, the man kept his arms wrapped around her tightly. They couple continued their romance at the platform. It was not immediately know if any complaint was lodged in connection with the incident.

Viral Video Shows Couple Romancing At Delhi Metro Station

Delhi Metro Or Lovers' Point

On January 21, another video surfaced online showing a boy and a girl engaging in romance on the Delhi metro. These are not rare incidents. The Delhi metro is frequently witnessing incidents of couples engaging in romance in front of other commuters. In addition to this, incidents of fights between commuters and people making Instagram reels or engaging in inappropriate behaviour inside the train now happen very often.

Last year, a video of a young man who was purportedly seen masturbating in Delhi metro went viral on social media. He was seen indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in front of other passengers. Swati Maliwal, former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to Delhi police over the viral video.