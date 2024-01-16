Video: Passengers Choose To Walk On Tracks After Mumbai Metro Services Take A Hit Due To Technical Snag In Borivali |

Mumbai Metro services faced disruptions as a train encountered a technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations in Borivali on Tuesday morning, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The MMRDA swiftly addressed the technical glitch, assuring efforts to restoring normalcy soon. However, due to sudden bunching, trains on the affected route were running slightly behind schedule. The authority assured passengers in the morning that efforts were underway to minimize delays.

WATCH | #MumbaiMetro Train Halts Due To Tech Snag; Passengers Walk On Tracks



👉The Mumbai Metro services on the Yellow line were affected on Tuesday after a train suffered a technical glitch in #Borivali.



👉MMRDA said in a statement that the glitch between Eksar and… pic.twitter.com/gCykWHMfeP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 16, 2024

Video Shows Passengers On Tracks

A few passengers reportedly resorted to walking on the tracks to reach the station during the halt caused by the glitch. Visuals of passengers walking on the track surfaced on the internet posing a threat to their lives as well as raising concerns over a potential situation of an accident on the tracks. The MMRDA did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the technical issue.

Mumbai Metro Issues Statement

Expressing regret for any inconvenience caused, the MMRDA's Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd later released a statement acknowledging the technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar. They reassured commuters that the problem has been resolved and services had resumed, albeit with a slight delay between Andheri East and Andheri West.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our passengers. There was a technical glitch that caused a halt between Eksar and Mandapeshwar. However, we are pleased to inform you that the issue has been resolved and our services are now running smoothly, albeit with a slight delay between Andheri East and Andheri West. Thank you for your understanding," said Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd in a statement, hours after the incident.