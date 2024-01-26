Pickpocket Caught Red-Handed On Delhi Metro While Trying To Steal Army Soldier's Wallet, Beaten Up (Video)

Pickpocket in Delhi Metro | X

New Delhi, January 26: An alleged pickpocket was caught red-handed in a Delhi Metro train on Friday, January 26. The accused was reportedly trying to steal the wallet of an Army jawan when he was caught. A video of the alleged pickpocket being thrown out of the Delhi Metro compartment surfaced online. Reports said he was beaten up by the commuters after being caught.

The accused reportedly dropped the wallet while trying to steal it from an Army soldier. As soon as the wallet fell, the Army soldier and other commuters became suspicious and caught the accused. When they were trying to get off the metro train, the accused struggled and held a pole. However, he was pushed out of the train and beaten up at the platform. The video of the incident is going viral.

Delhi Metro Commuters Catch Pickpocket:

It remained unclear on which route of the Delhi Metro the incident happened. The identity of the accused was not immediately known. The suspect was later handed over to the police. He is likely to be booked.