Delhi: 2 Iconic Restaurants Fight Over OG Recipe Of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani

One might have probably cracked the popular riddle about the egg and chicken, however, two restaurants in Delhi have entered a legal battle over their original recipe of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, making netizens wonder who invented the mouth-watering dishes first. Moti Mahal and Daryaganj have drawn the attention of the Delhi High Court, each claiming to be the 'inventor' of the delicacies.

The owners of the Moti Mahal based in the national capital have filed a lawsuit against the proprietors of the Daryaganj restaurant for using the tagline "Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani" and claiming it to be a misleading title. Moti Mahal mentioned in their legal report that the other restaurant is misleading people with their tagline and making them believe that it is associated with them.

The initial hearing on this case took place on January 16, under Justice Sanjeev Narula, who has summoned Daryaganj to respond within a month to the allegations. The case hearing is scheduled for May 29.

“The invention of Dal Makhani is closely linked with the invention of Butter Chicken. He [Gujaral] applied the same recipe with Black lentils and gave birth to Dal Makhani around the same time,” the lawsuit accessed by Bar and Bench read.

Moti Mahal reportedly refers to the creation of the two dishes post-partition and credits the recipes to its predecessor, the late Kundal Lal Gujral. Meanwhile, it was noted that the other party argued that there had been no false representation and that the original Moti Mahal restaurant was a joint venture between the predecessors, Gujral of Moti Mahal and Jaggi of Daryaganj.