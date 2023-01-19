Noida: Cylinder explosion at eatery leaves 9 injured near Airport site | Photo: Representative Image

Noida: A cooking gas cylinder exploded at a roadside eatery near the upcoming Noida International Airport site in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar leaving nine people injured on Thursday, police officials said.

As per a PTI report, the eatery located near Kishorepur village had a small crowd of people when the incident took place in the evening around 6 pm, a local police officer said.

Local residents of area injured

"It was a small cooking gas cylinder which exploded at the eatery, causing injuries to nine people - all of them adults and local residents. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment," Jewar police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

The police officer confirmed that the eatery was not inside the airport premises.

Kishorepur is one of the notified villages in the Jewar area whose land is to be acquired for the development of the Greenfield Noida International Airport.

