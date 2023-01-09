Pakistan: Massive cylinder blast in Karachi caught on camera, bus nearly catches fire; watch video |

Karachi: A video of a massive cylinder explosion surfaced on Twitter from Pakistan's economic capital Karachi on Monday afternoon. The huge explosion took place in Surjani Town.

The impact of the blast was such that a green line bus plying over a flyover was nearly about to catch fire. Going by the visuals, it seems multiple gas cylinders must have exploded.

The footage shared by journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah on Twitter showed a gas cylinder toppling towards the other side of the road where a man was witnessing the blast sitting on his motorycle. The biker had a narrow escape the cylinder rolled close to him as a fire ball. Fortunately, the cylinder did not explode.

Plumes of smoke billowed at least 50 feet high causing panic among commuters and passersby.

The reason behind the cyclinder blasts is yet to be known.

(More details are awaited)