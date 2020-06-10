'No pay, no work': Resident Doctors' Association in Delhi's Kasturba Hospital calls for 'mass resignation'

The Resident Doctor's Association in New Delhi's Kasturba Hospital has on Wednesday called for a mass resignation if they are not paid their pending three months salary by June 16.

"This is to inform that the resident doctors have not been salaried for the last three months. All the residents are working in this pandemic COVID-19 situation continously putting their and their families lives in danger," the letter read.

"Over that we are not being paid salaries making us unable to pay our house rent, huge travelling expenses and to buy essential commodities," they added.

The resident doctors said that they cannot work without money. "Being the front line workers we should be paid our pending salaries as soon as possible and should be ensured a regular salary payout," the doctors said.

"We are afraid that if we won't be paid by 16th June 2020, we have to move for Mass Resignation. We hope concerned authorities will take immediate action and take our notice on priority to resolve our issue within time," read the letter further.