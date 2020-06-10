Iconic Full Circle, Café Turtle, Sidewok, Smokeys in Khan Market shut shop - Here's how COVID-19 pandemic hit restaurateurs in Delhi

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Priyanka Malhotra, the owner of Full Circle and Turtle Cafe narrated her emotional connect and her 20 years of relationship with this bookstore-cum-Cafe.

"This cafe-cum-bookstore was started back in 1998. We moved to Khan Market in 2000. This is a family business was started by my mother we were continously involved in its daily operations and is very close to our heart as it grew organically over the years."

"The kind of response - the calls and messages we received since last evening after the news about its closure broke was overwhelming. We never knew that we have such a place in people's hearts. It is sad for us as a family and also for our staff as it was kind of a second home to us. We have had an amazing time here including events like book launches, reading sessions and children's workshops, it was a very vibrant cultural space," she said.

When asked about the reasons of the exit, Malhotra said, "Well, you know in these pandemic times, everyone is struggling and trying to stay afloat, businesses are down for most of us. The thing is Khan Market is one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world and being a bookstore it's a big trouble. Hence, we could not afford the rent. We were hoping that some kind of waiver or some reduction in rent, which many landlords had given to their tenants but the same didn't happen in our case."