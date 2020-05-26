Uber India lays off 600 employees; Pradeep Parameswaran says, 'today is an incredibly sad day'

In a bid to cut costs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uber India announced to lay off 600 full-time employees on Tuesday. These employees made up about 25 per cent of the company's workforce in the country.

The affected employees would be from the positions across driver, rider support operations and others, President for Uber's India and South Asia businesses, Pradeep Parameswaran, said in a statement.

"The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted," Parameswaran said.