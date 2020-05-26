No slowing down: Coronavirus cases in India rises to 1,45,380

New Delhi: The spread of the novel Coronavirus has shown no indication of slowing down with the increase mercury, in fact in the last 15 days it has steadily climbed the graph adding in two weeks more cases than it did in the first 100 days. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry Data revealed that there were 6,535 new cases added in 24 hours which also witnessed 146 new fatalities.

As the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India touched 1,45,380, it also showed a week of continued spurt in the cases hovering close to 6,000 before almost touching the 7,000 mark. On Monday (6,977), Sunday (6,767), Saturday (6,654), Friday (6,088) and Thursday (5,614).

While in the first 100 days of the disease being reported in the country since January 30, there were around 60,000 cases, now with a steady plateau of cases the fortnight alone saw some 70,000 cases. On May 9, India was inching towards the 60,000-mark and between April 12 and May 26 we have recoded 70,657 cases, even as the mercury remained in the range between 38 and 46 degrees Celsius in the last seven days.