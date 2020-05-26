Bible passage on 'locust attack' goes viral after insects swarm parts of India

As if the existing coronavirus pandemic and the destructive cyclone Amphan had not made lives miserable, the recent locust attack on Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh has many wondering if it’s the end of the world.
With that being said, many have pointed out the Bible verses from the Book of Exodus in the Old Testament citing how it is similar to the current crisis. The book explains when Egyptians faced God’s wrath after Pharaoh (their ruler) refused Moses’ demands to free the enslaved Israelites.
Exodus Chapter 10 verses 12 to 15 states, “(12) And the Lord said to Moses, “Stretch out your hand over Egypt so that locusts swarm over the land and devour everything growing in the fields, everything left by the hail. (13) So Moses stretched out his staff over Egypt, and the Lord made an east wind blow across the land all that day and all that night. By morning the wind had brought the locusts; (14) they invaded all Egypt and settled down in every area of the country in great numbers. Never before had there been such a plague of locusts, nor will there ever be again. (15) They covered all the ground until it was black. They devoured all that was left after the hail—everything growing in the fields and the fruit on the trees. Nothing green remained on tree or plant in all the land of Egypt.”
On Monday morning, the residents of Jaipur woke up to a sudden attack by a swarm of locusts which invaded many parts of the city. The attack was not limited to one colony but was seen in many areas of the city which left the residents surprised.
Officials said that it is for the first time that locusts have invaded residential areas of the city in the summer months.
Karwa said that the locusts entered Jaipur in the winter of 1993 and it is after three decades, that they have attacked the city in summer.
When asked if there has been any crop loss with the locusts attacking crops this season, he said "As there are no standing crops in the fields, there is no loss in this season. However, we are adopting newer measures to check any loss in the coming seasons."
Meanwhile, officials of the agriculture department have blamed the neighbouring nation Pakistan alleging that it is preferring to sit idly by instead of taking any action to control the locusts as these insects have made the borders of Pakistan and Afghanistan their breeding centres.
Earlier, the breeding centres of locusts were African nations and hence they used to take time to reach India. However, now with the Pak-Afghan border becoming their breeding centre, they are entering Rajasthan from Pakistan.
