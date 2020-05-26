Bible passage on 'locust attack' goes viral after insects swarm parts of India

As if the existing coronavirus pandemic and the destructive cyclone Amphan had not made lives miserable, the recent locust attack on Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh has many wondering if it’s the end of the world.

With that being said, many have pointed out the Bible verses from the Book of Exodus in the Old Testament citing how it is similar to the current crisis. The book explains when Egyptians faced God’s wrath after Pharaoh (their ruler) refused Moses’ demands to free the enslaved Israelites.

Exodus Chapter 10 verses 12 to 15 states, “(12) And the Lord said to Moses, “Stretch out your hand over Egypt so that locusts swarm over the land and devour everything growing in the fields, everything left by the hail. (13) So Moses stretched out his staff over Egypt, and the Lord made an east wind blow across the land all that day and all that night. By morning the wind had brought the locusts; (14) they invaded all Egypt and settled down in every area of the country in great numbers. Never before had there been such a plague of locusts, nor will there ever be again. (15) They covered all the ground until it was black. They devoured all that was left after the hail—everything growing in the fields and the fruit on the trees. Nothing green remained on tree or plant in all the land of Egypt.”