What is locust plague? All you need to know swarms of desert locusts which swept Rajasthan

On Monday, swarms of desert locusts swept Rajasthan’s Jaipur as the insect onslaught spread wider to parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The sudden movement of a swarm of locusts, spotted on the outskirts of Jhansi district on Saturday evening, has put the district administration on alert. The Jhansi district administration has directed fire brigades to remain on standby with chemicals following a sudden movement by of locusts.
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department on Sunday informed Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and bordering districts of the State about the possibility of locust attack and asked them to take preventive steps accordingly.
What is locust and locust plague?
Locust belongs to the family of grasshoppers. These insects form enormous swarms that spread across regions, devouring crops and leaving serious agricultural damage in their wake. These insects are normally harmless, their numbers are low and do not pose a major economic threat to agriculture. However, under suitable conditions, like rapid vegetation growth, serotonin in their brains triggers a dramatic set of changes: they start to breed abundantly, becoming gregarious. With their population becoming denser, they form swarms and keep moving across areas damaging the crops. These swarms attacking crops and devastating agricultural economy is what is commonly referred to as locust plague.
Why is it happening?
Experts believe the higher frequency of cyclones originating in the Indian Ocean have led to an increase in locust attacks this year. The Food and Agriculture Organization has warned of a large-scale locusts attack in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Sudan, Yemen, Iran, Pakistan and Egypt.
This is the second round of locust attack in India, the first one occurred between December-February.
