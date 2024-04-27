Sarhad Shauryathon 2024: All You Need To Know About The Tribute Run Held In Valley

Sarhad Shauryathon 2022 | Credit: sarhadkargilmarathon.com

Ladakh (Leh): The Indian Army has partnered with the Sarhad Foundation, based in Pune, to organize a marathon in honor of the Platinum Jubilee of Zoji La Battle and Rajat Jayanti of Operation Vijay. This year, 2024, marks the 75th anniversary of the heroic capture of the Zoji La Pass. This strategic mountain pass played a crucial role in securing the vital Srinagar-Leh highway during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1948. Additionally, 2024 also coincides with the 25th anniversary of Operation Vijay. This was a determined operation that successfully pushed back Pakistani forces from the Kargil heights in 1999.

Details Of Sarhad Shauryathon 2024

Marathon Details

The marathon is set to take place on Sunday, June 30th, 2024. There are various marathons to choose from, catering to different abilities. The most challenging route, called the "Shauryathon" (meaning "marathon of valor" in Hindi), is an enervating 44-kilometer run. This high-altitude quest takes runners from the Zojila War Memorial, which is perched at an impressive 11,575 feet, to the revered Kargil War Memorial in Dras, situated at 10,800 feet. The terrain is demanding, and the thin mountain air will undoubtedly test the physical and mental strength of even the most seasoned athletes.

How To Participate

While specific timings for each run haven't been announced yet, potential participants can visit the official website of the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon for registration details and further information.

The Sarhad Shauryathon is not just a regular race; it's an opportunity to pay homage to the steadfast spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. By participating in the event, runners not only overcome a demanding course but also become a part of a bigger story, one that applauds the bravery and selflessness of those who protect the nation's borders.

Logo Unveiled By Maharashtra Chief Minister

On March 15, 2024, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inveiled the official logo for the Sarhad Shauryathon 2024 in the presence of Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode, State Production Fees Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Founder President of 'Border' Sanjay Nahar, President of 'Arham' and Chief Coordinator Dr. Shailendra Pangaria at his official residence Varsha Bungalow in Thane.

Actor Suniel Shetty who played the role of Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore in the movie based on the Kargil War, 'Border' has promoted the Sarhad Shauryarsthon 2024 on X (previously Twitter) by reposting the post by @firefurycorps, the official twitter account of Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army.