What's going on 2020? Amid coronavirus and Cyclone Amphan, locust plague hits Rajasthan

Reports from districts like Dausa say that entire crops of mango and jamun have been damaged by the locusts.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal B R Karwa, Additional Director Agriculture said, “Control measures are being adopted, but the locust swarms cannot be killed completely. Only about 50 to 70% are killed by the pesticide spray. Further, WHO norms about type of pesticides and concentration need to be followed for the spray. The recommended time is 2 am in the night when the swarm has settled down.”

“This time the swarms have reached non traditional areas with tall trees and vegetation. It is quite different from the traditional attack areas in desert districts. There vegetation is sparse and close to ground so spraying is easy. Now we need spray machines mounted on tractors and even fire brigades to reach the trees where locusts are resting,” added Karwa.