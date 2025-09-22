'No Jeans, Only Traditional Wear': Right-Wing Groups Push Aadhaar & Tilak Rule For Garba In Rajasthan's Bhilwara | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Aadhar card and applying Tilak have been made mandatory to get entry to Garba in Bhilwara this year. The step has been taken to prohibit the entry of “other communities” in the Garba pandals. At the same time, women have been urged to wear traditional attire instead of jeans and T-shirts.

Several right-wing outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, have convened meetings with the organizing committees of Garba pandals and asked them to check the Aadhar card and apply tilak to everyone coming to Garba.

A local Bajrang Dal leader, Ashish Dadhich, said that security arrangements have been strengthened at the Garba pandals in the city this time. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will remain at the entry gate, and everyone entering will be checked for their Aadhaar card, and a tilak will be applied to welcome them. Banners have also been put up regarding the ban on the entry of people from other communities into the Garba pandal.

“Incidents of love jihad are happening across the country as these festivals have been considered an opportunity by the people involved in such practices. Considering this, we have prohibited the entry of unwanted persons,” said Dadhich to the media.

At the same time, the women are being urged to wear traditional attire and avoid Western outfits to participate in Garba.

Notably, the state president of BJP, Madan Rathore, voiced similar sentiments during his visit to Jodhpur on Sunday.

Responding to a question regarding prohibited entry in Garba, Rathore said, “This is necessary. We believe that there should be a separate Garba for women, as unwanted elements come to the Garba event who are not emotionally involved in it and come for some other purpose.”