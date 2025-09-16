'No Confusion Over CM Face In INDIA Bloc, Name To Be Declared At Right Time': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - VIDEO

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav |

Patna: Amid Congress`s reluctance to declare him as the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc for coming Bihar assembly election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday asserted that there was no confusion over CM face in the alliance, and asserted that the name would be announced at the ‘right time’.

Tejashwi made the statement before embarking on his party`s Bihar Adhikar Yatra.

He kickstarted his yatra from Jehanabad as the Yatra will culminate in Vaishali on September 20. He launched his yatra a fortnight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

“There is no confusion over the name and the opposition will announce its CM face when the right time comes. People are the masters of Bihar and they make the chief minister. This time, they want a change. Go and ask any person in Bihar whom they want to see as chief minister, they will tell," he asserted while speaking to the media.

Tejashwi had created a flutter in political circles last week when he called upon people to vote in all 243 assembly constituencies in his name.

“This time, Tejashwi will contest all 243 seats. Whether it is Bochaha or Muzaffarpur, Tejashwi will fight everywhere. My appeal to all of you is to vote in my name. Tejashwi will work towards taking Bihar forward… All of us should work together and oust this government from power," RJD leader commented.

During Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Ara, Tejashwi declared himself as the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc.

In the Ara rally, Tejashwi called chief minister Nitish Kumar a “copycat CM" who was just copying his policies and making announcements. “Do you want an original chief minister or a duplicate?" he asked the crowd. “Tejashwi is moving ahead. The government is following behind," he remarked.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who participated in Gandhi`s yatra also supported the candidature of Tejashwi, saying he would form the next government and take Bihar on the path to progress. During a press conference in Araria during his yatra, Gandhi dodged a question on Tejashwi`s CM candidature.