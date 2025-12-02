 'No Chance Of Retaliation': Indian Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi Reveals Why Pakistan Navy Was Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi confirmed Operation Sindoor's aggressive posturing compelled the Pakistan Navy to remain near its ports. This action impacted the Pakistani economy, with major shipping companies avoiding their ports and increasing insurance premiums. The operation is ongoing, he added.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Indian Navy Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi | File

New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Tuesday said that the Indian Navy compelled the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports during Operation Sindoor through “aggressive posturing”.

He said Operation Sindoor had an impact on the Pakistani economy, with “many major shipping companies avoided Pakistani ports and increased the insurance premium”. Tripathi stated that the Indian Navy is heading into the next decade with a sharper edge at sea and a clearer sense of its strategic goals.

“The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Op Sindoor, of deployment of the carrier battle group, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast,” he said.

“There was no chance of any retaliation; they never came anywhere closeby,” he added. Tripathi also reiterated that Operation Sindoor was still ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav said that Operation Sindoor continues. He also warned Pakistan of a befitting reply of there is any misadventures from thier side.

Speaking at the BSF’s Annual Press Meet 2024–2025 held at Humhama, he said ‘Operation Sindoor’ is still underway to counter cross-border infiltration and terror infrastructure across the LoC.

