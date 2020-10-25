Nitish to return as Bihar CM? What Lokniti-CSDS, ABP News, and Times Now C-Voter opinion polls predict

With the major political parties releasing their manifestos, ground for the fierce political battle is alll set in Bihar.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

Meanwhile, several opinion polls for the upcoming assembly election in the state are also out. Here is the list of those voter surveys and their findings:

The poll projections carried out by the Lokniti Programme for Comparative Democracy (Lokniti-CSDS) in association with Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, a programme by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). It had put the numbers as follows:

NDA: 133-143

Mahagathbandhan: 88-98

LJP: 2-6

Others: 6-10

Coming to the favourites among the potential chief ministerial candidates, it seems like Nitish Kumar remains the top contender despite the mounting anti-incumbency factor.

Almost 31% of the pre-poll survey voters chose Nitish as the next chief minister of Bihar, while 27% of voters opted for Tejashwi Yadav.

Only 5% of the voters opted for the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP)'s Chirag Paswan as the next CM candidate. Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad and incumbent deputy chief minister Sushil Modi each garnered 3% and 4% of the support, respectively.