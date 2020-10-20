Bihar Election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on September 25.

All the parties are almost set for the elections and have declared their candidates. Seat sharing arrangements were also made public by the two major alliances in the Bihar - NDA and Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA announced that the JDU will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121. As per the plans, JDU will give 7 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the BJP will have to accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Here is the full list of BJP's candidates:

· Ramnagar: Bhagirathi Devi

· Narkatiaganj: Rashmi Verma

· Bagaha: Ram Singh

· Lauriya: Vinay Bihari

· Nautan: Narayan Prasad

· Chanpatia: Umakant Singh

· Bettiah: Renu Devi

· Raxaul: Pramod Sinha

· Harsidhi: Krishnanandan Paswan

· Govindganj: Sunil Mani Tiwari

· Kalyanpur: Sachindra Prasad Singh

· Pipra: Shyambabu Prasad Yadav

· Madhuban: Rana Randhir Singh

· Motihari: Pramod Kumar

· Chiraia: Lal Babu Prasad Gupta

· Dhaka: Pawan Jaiswal

· Riga: Moti Lal Prasad

· Bathnaha: Anil Ram

· Parihar: Gayatri Devi

· Sitamarhi: Mitilesh Kumar

· Benipatti: Vinod Narayan Jha

· Khajauli: Arun Shankar Prasad

· Bisfi: Haribhushan Thakur

· Rajnagar: Ram Prit Paswan

· Jhanjharpur: Nitish Mishra

· Chhatapur: Neeraj Kumar Singh

· Narpatganj: Jayprakash Yadav

· Forbesganj: Vidya Sagar Keshri

· Jokihat: Ranjeet Yadav

· Sikti: Vijay Mandal

· Kishanganj: Sweety Singh

· Baisi: Vinod Yadav

· Banmankhi: Krishna Kumar Rishi

· Purnia: Vijay Khemka

· Katihar: Tarkishore Prasad

· Pranpur: Nisha Singh

· Korha: Kavita Paswan

· Saharsa: Alok Ranjan Jha

· Darbhanga: Sanjay Saraogi

· Hayaghat: Ramchandra Shah

· Keoti: Murari Mohan Jha

· Jale: Jibesh Kumar Mishra

· Aurai: Ram Surat Ray

· Kurhani: Kedar Gupta

· Muzaffarpur: Suresh Kumar Sharma

· Baruraj: Arun Kumar Singh

· Paroo: Ashok Kumar Singh

· Baikunthpur: Mithlesh Tiwari

· Barauli: Rampravesh Rai

· Gopalganj: Subash Singh

· Siwan: Om Prakash Yadav

· Darauli: Ramayan Manjhi

· Daraunda: Karanjeet Singh

· Goriakothi: Devesh Kant Singh

· Taraiya: Janak Singh

· Chapra: CN Gupta

· Garkha: Gyanchand Manjhi

· Amnour: Krishan Kumar Mantoo

· Sonepur: Vinay Kumar Singh

· Hajipur: Awadhesh Singh

· Lalganj: Sanjay Kumar Singh

· Raghopur: Satish Kumar Yadav

· Patepur: Lakhinder Paswan

· Ujiarpur: Sheel kumar Roy

· Mohiuddinnagar: Rajesh Singh

· Rosera: Birendra Paswan

· Bachhwara: Surendra Mehta

· Begusarai: Kundan Singh

· Bakhri: Ramshankar Paswan

· Bihpur: Kumar Shailendra

· Pirpainti: Lalan Kumar Paswan

· Kahalgaon: Pawan Kumar Yadav

· Bhagalpur: Rohit Pandey

· Banka: Ram Narayan Mandal

· Katoria: Nikki Hembrom

· Munger: Pranav Kumar Yadav

· Lakhisarai: Vijay Kumar Sinha

· Biharsharif: Sunil Kumar

· Barh: Gyanendra Kumar Singh

· Bakhtiarpur: Ranvijay Singh Yadav

· Digha: Sanjeev Chaurasiya

· Bankipur: Nitin Nabin

· Kumhrar: Arun Kumar Sinha

· Patna Sahib: Nand Kishore Yadav

· Fatuha: Satyendra Singh

· Danapur: Asha Devi Yadav

· Maner: Nikhil Anand Yadav

· Bikram: Atul Kumar

· Barhara: Raghvendra Pratap Singh

· Arrah: Amrendra Pratap Singh

· Tarari: Kaushal Kumar Singh

· Shahpur: Munni Devi

· Buxar: Parshuram Chaubey

· Ramgarh: Ashok Kumar Singh

· Mohania: Niranjan Ram

· Bhabua: Rinki Rani Pandey

· Chainpur: Brij Kishor Bind

· Dehri: Satyanarayan Singh Yadav

· Karakat: Rajeshwar Raj

· Arwal: Dipak Kumar Sharma

· Goh: Manoj Kumar Sharma

· Aurangabad: Ramadhar Singh

· Gurua: Rajiv Nandan

· Bodh Gaya: Hari Manjhi

· Gaya Town: Prem Kumar

· Wazirganj: Birendra Singh

· Rajauli: Kanhaiya Kumar

· Hisua: Anil Singh

· Warsaliganj: Aruna Devi

· Jamui: Shreyasi Singh

Voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

Counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 10.

According to the Election Commission, 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls.



Besides, postal ballot facility will be provided wherever required and requested. Social distancing norms will need to be followed at public gatherings during the poll campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)