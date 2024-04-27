 Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: State Witnesses 4.34% Dip In Phase 2 Of Voting Compared To 2019 Polls
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, overall voter turnout was 62.92%.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Representative image

Patna: Nearly 58.58% of over 93 lakh voters exercised their franchise in five constituencies of Bihar, which went to poll in Phase 2 on Friday. It is less than the 4% less than last Lok Sabha election's turnout.

Banka, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnea constituencies went to the polls. While Katihar recorded a voter turnout of 64.60%, Kishanganj followed closely and recorded 64% polling. Purnea recorded 59.94%, Banka 54% and Bhagalpur 51%.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Hails Supreme Court Verdict On EVM Voting In Araria
Earlier, the Election Commission extended the voting timing by an hour to 6 pm due to blistering heat.

Statement Given By The Chief Electoral Officer

Chief Electoral Officer, HR Srinivasa, said votes were cast at 102 booths under Katoria assembly seat and at 146 stations under Belhar assembly constituency in Banka from 7 am to 4 pm as these fall under the Naxal-infested region. In other places, voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm.

In the first phase, the voter turnout was only 48.5%, the lowest in the country. In Phase 2, in a triangular contest, Independent candidate, Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, is pitted against RJD candidate Bima Bharti and JDU nominee Santosh Kushwaha in Purnea.

