Bihar elections 2020: Full list of Mahagathbandhan candidates

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (ML)(L) - has released a list of 243 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections on October 15.
The RJD will contest 144 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats.
Here is the full list of Mahagathbandhan candidates:
Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(With inputs from agnecies)
