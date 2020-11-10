Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Full list of Congress candidates - winners and losers

Officials and volunteers on Tuesday started counting millions of votes in the high-stakes Bihar assembly polls to the 243-member house, with a coalition led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav projected to win.

The counting was started at 8 am.

The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

The poll body also increased the number of counting centres to 55 in 38 districts across Bihar, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. The number of counting centres in the state was 38 during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here is the full list of Congress candidates - winners and losers

. Kahalgaon: Subhanand Mukesh

· Sultanganj: Lalan Yadav

· Amarpur: Jitendra Singh

· Jamalpur: Dr.Ajay Kumar

· Lakhisarai: Amreesh Kumar

· Barbigha: Munna Shahi

· Barh: Satyendra Bahadur

· Bikram: Siddharth

· Buxar: Sanjay Kumar Tiwari

· Chainpur: Prakash Kumar Singh

· Rajpur: Vishwanath Ram

· Chenari: Murari Gautam

· Kargahar: Santosh Kumar Mishra

· Kutumba: Rajesh Kumar

· Aurangabad: Anand Shankar Singh

· Gaya Town: Akhauri Omkar Nath

· Warsaliganj: Satish Kumar

· Tikari: Sumant Kumar

· Hisua: Nitu Kumari

· Wazirganj: Dr Shashi Shekar Singh

· Nautan: Sheikh Kamran

· Chanpatia: Abhisek Ranajan

· Sikandra: Bunty Choudhary

· Bettiah: Madan Mohan Tiwari

· Govindganj: Brajesh Pandey

· Rosera: Nagendra Paswan

· Gopalganj: Asif Gafoor

· Kuchaikote: Kali Pandey

· Phulparas: Kripanath Pathak

· Kusheshwar Asthan: Dr.Ashok Kumar

· Benipur: Mithilesh Choudhary

· Paroo: Anunoy Kumar Singh

· Maharajganj: Vijay Shankar Dubey

· Lalganj: Pappu Singh

· Bhagalpur: Ajeet Sharma

· Rajgir: Ravi Jyoti Kumar

· Nalanda: Gunjan Patel

· Harnaut: Kundan Gupta

· Bankipur: Luv Sinha

· Patna Sahib: Praveen Kushwaha

· Valmiki Nagar: Rajesh Singh

· Ramnagar: Rajesh Ram

· Narkatiaganj: Vinay Verma

· Bagaha: Jayesh Mangal Singh

· Raxaul: Rambabu Yadav

· Riga: Amit Kumar Tunna

· Bathnaha: Sanjay Ram

· Benipatti: Bhavna Jha

· Vaishali: Engg Sanjiv Singh

· Raja Pakar: Pratima Kumari

(Status of seats will be updated after the declaration of the result)