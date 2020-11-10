Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Full list of JDU candidates - winners and losers

Officials and volunteers on Tuesday started counting millions of votes in the high-stakes Bihar assembly polls to the 243-member house, with a coalition led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav projected to win.

The counting was started at 8 am.

The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

The poll body also increased the number of counting centres to 55 in 38 districts across Bihar, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. The number of counting centres in the state was 38 during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here is the full list of JDU candidates - winners and losers

. Valmiki Nagar : Dhirendra Prtap singh alias Rinku singh

· Sikta: Khurshid (Firoj Ahmed)

· Narkatia: Shyam Bihari Prasad

· Kesariya: Shalini Mishra

· Sheohar: Sharafuddin

· Sursand: Dilip Rai

· Bajpatti: Ranju Geeta

· Runisaidpur: Pankaj Mishra

· Belsand: Sunita Sinh Chouhan

· Harlakhi: Sudhanshu Shekhar

· Babubarhi: Meena Kamat

· Phulparas: Sheela Mandal

· Laukaha: Laxmeshwar Rai

· Nirmali: Aniruddh Prasad Yadav

· Pipra Supaul: Ram Vilas Kamat

· Supaul: Vijendra Prasad Yadav

· Tribeniganj: Venna Bharati

· Raniganj: Achmit Rushidev

· Araria: Sagufta Ajim

· Thakurganj: Naushad Aalm

· Kochadhaman: Mujahid Aalm

· Amour: Saba Jafar

· Rupauli: Bima Bharati

· Dhamdaha: Lesi Singh

· Kadwa: Suraj Prasad Rai

· Manihari: Shambhu Suman

· Barari: Vijay Singh Nishad

· Alamnagar: Narendra Narayan Yadav

· Bihariganj: Niranjan Kumar Mehta

· Singheshwar: Ramesh Rushidev

· Madhepura: Nikhil Mandal

· Sonbarsa: Ratnesh Sada

· Mahishi: Gunjeshwar Saha

· Kusheshwarasthan: Shahsi Bhushan Hajari

· Benipur: Ajay Chowdhary

· Darbhanga Rural: Faraj Fatmi

· Bahadurpur: Madan Sahani

· Gaighat: Maheshwar Prasad Yadav

· Minapur: Manoj Kumar

· Sakra: Ashok Kumar Chowdhary

· Kanti: Mo. Jamal

· Kuchaikote: Amardendra Kumar Pandey

· Bhore: Sunil Kumar

· Hathua : Ramsevak Singh

· Ziradei : Kamla Kushwaha

· Raghunathpur: Rajeshwar Chouhan

· Barharia: Shyam Bahadur Singh

· Maharajganj: Hem Narayan Saha

· Ekma: Sita Devi

· Manjhi: Madhavi Singh

· Marhaura: Altaf Raju

· Parsa: Chandrika Rai

· Vaishali: Siddharth Patel

· Mahua: Ashma Parvin

· Raja Pakar: Mahendra Ram

· Manhar: Umesh Singh Kushwaha

· Kalyanpur: Maheshwar Hajari

· Warisnagar: Ashok Singh

· Samastipur: Ashwamedh Devi

· Morwa: Vidyasagar Singh Nishad

· Sarairanjan: Vijat Kumar Chowdhary

· Bibhutpur: Ram Balak Singh

· Hasanpur: Raj Kumar Rai

· Cheria Bariarpur: Kumari Manju Verma

· Teghra: Birendra Kumar Singh

· Matihani: Narendra Kumar Singh

· Sahebpur Kamal: Shashi Kant Kumar Shashi

· Alauli: Sadhana Sada

· Khagaria: Punam Devi Yadav

· Beldaur: Panna Lal Singh Patel

· Parbatta: Sanjiv Kumar Singh

· Gopalpur: Narendra Kumar Neeraj

· Sultanganj: Lalit Mandal

· Nathnagar: Laxmikant Mandal

· Amarpur: Jayant Raj

· Dhuraiya: Mansih Kumar

· Belhar: Manoj Yadav

· Tarapur: Mewalal Chowdhary

· Jamalpur: Shailesh Kumar

· Surajgarha: Ramamnand Mandal

· Sheikhpura: Randhir Kumar Soni

· Barbigha: Sudarshan Kumar

· Asthawan: Jitendra Kumar

· Rajgir: Kuasushal Kishor

· Islampur: Chandrasen Prasad

· Hilsa: Krushna Murari Sharan aias Prem Mukhiya

· Nalanda: Shravan Kumar

· Harnaut: Rajiv Lochan Narayan alias Ashok

· Phulwari: Arun Manjhi

· Masaurhi: Nutan Paswan

· Paliganj: Jai Vadhan Yaadav alias Baccha Yadav

· Sandesh: Vijendra Yadav

· Agiaon: Prabhnath Prasad

· Jagdishpur: Sushmalata Kushwaha

· Dumraon: Anjum Aara

· Rajpur: Santosh Kumar Nirala

· Chenari: Lallan Paswan

· Sasaram: Ashok Kumar

· Kargahar: Vashishta Singh

· Dinara: Jai Kumar Singh

· Nokha: Nagendra Chandravanshi

· Kurtha: Satydeo Singh

· Jahanabad: Krishnanadan Prasad Verma

· Ghosi: Rahul Kumar

· Obra: Sunil Kumar

· Jehanabad: Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma

· Nabinagar: Virendra Kumar Singh

· Rafiganj: Ashok Kumar Singh

· Sherghati: Vinod Prasad Yadav

· Belaganj: Abhay Kumar Sinha

· Atri: Manorama Devi

· Nawada: Kaushal Yadav

· Gobindpur: Purnima Yadav

· Jhajha: Damodar Rawat

· Chakai: Sanjay Prasad

(Status of seats will be updated after the declaration of the result)