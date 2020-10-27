'Nitish Kumar is scared he'll go to jail': Chirag Paswan hits back at Bihar CM over leaked video

Chirag Paswan on Tuesday hit back at his critics over a viral video that was shared all across social media, which showed the LJP leader instructing a cameraperson on how to frame him properly in his lens and just being overly concerned about his appearance in the footage.

Chirag, who has been issuing statements over the past couple of days trying to create a divide between the BJP and the JD(U), targetted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his reaction. He said, "I don't know with what motive the clip is being spread. Do I need to prove that I'm sad on my father's death? Didn't expect CM to do such low-level politics. He's scared he'll go to jail in my government."

Notably, the video in context, first shared by Congress accounts on Twitter, appeared to show Chirag engaging in a series of vain antics before a photograph of his father - the late LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

"Are bhai texture alag hota hai har kisi ke baal ka...," Chirag is heard saying the viral video clip, before asking the cameraperson if he was shooting with a single camera. This loosely translates to: "Everyone has a different texture to their hair."

He was also seen fudging up his lines while remembering the script of a speech that he was supposed to deliver in the front of the camera."

"Azadi ke 75 saal baad bhi Bihar ko pichhda pradesh kaha jaata hai.. And I lost the plot. Let's do this from the beginning," he was seen saying.

Twitter users lost no time in mocking the LJP leader for displaying a superfluous concern about his appearance, hair, and make-up in front of the camera, a day ahead of the crucial assembly polls that tests his fealty. Presumably, some users also took offence at Chirag showing such exorbitant concern about his appearance just beside a photograph of his late father.

However, this had assumed a political context when even the BJP and the JD(U) said that it shows "lack of emotion".